Kerala heatwave: Holiday declared for edu institutions in Palakkad till May 2

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), on Monday, April 29, directed the Palakkad District Collector to order the closure of all educational institutions in the district till May 2 in the wake of a heat wave alert. While an orange alert for heatwave has been issued for Palakkad, yellow warning has been issued for all the other districts except Wayanad.
An orange alert is issued if severe heatwave conditions persists for two days or if a heatwave (though not severe) continues for four days. The IMD also predicts increased likelihood of heat illness symptoms in people who are either exposed to the sun for a prolonged period or doing heavy work. A yellow alert is issued if heat wave conditions persists for two days at isolated pockets.
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), maximum temperature will be around 41˚C in Palakkad district, around 40˚C in Kollam and Thrissur, around 39˚C in Kozhikode, around 38˚C in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Kannur, around 37˚C in Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kasaragod and around 36˚C in Thiruvananthapuram, until May 3, 2024.
Consequent to the directive, all educational institutions have been asked to stay closed in Palakkad till May 2. Apart from this, all residents have been asked to stop all outdoor activities from 11 am to 3 pm, while counters will be opened to provide drinking water.
The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has also issued a slew of guidelines to the public:
Avoid going out in the heat during the day as much as possible.
Drink plenty of water. Avoid alcohol, carbonated drinks, tea and coffee, as they cause dehydration.
Always use an umbrella and wear footwear when going out.
People who engage in strenuous physical activity in the sunlight should take breaks and rest. Avoid all outdoor work, sports and other activities that are exposed to direct sunlight.
Electrical devices get hot due to continuous use causing the wires to melt with a risk of fire accidents. So, keep fans, lights and ACs switched off in rooms that are not in use.
Labourers, journalists, outdoor workers, police officers should use umbrellas from 11 am to 3 pm and avoid direct exposure to the sun.
Children should avoid activities that expose them to more sunlight. Schools taking children on field trips ensure that children are not exposed to direct heat between 11 am and 3 pm.
All public events should be postponed to evenings.
(With IANS inputs)