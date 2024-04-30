Kerala heatwave: Holiday declared for edu institutions in Palakkad till May 2

Avoid going out in the heat during the day as much as possible.

Drink plenty of water. Avoid alcohol, carbonated drinks, tea and coffee, as they cause dehydration.

Always use an umbrella and wear footwear when going out.

People who engage in strenuous physical activity in the sunlight should take breaks and rest. Avoid all outdoor work, sports and other activities that are exposed to direct sunlight.

Electrical devices get hot due to continuous use causing the wires to melt with a risk of fire accidents. So, keep fans, lights and ACs switched off in rooms that are not in use.

Labourers, journalists, outdoor workers, police officers should use umbrellas from 11 am to 3 pm and avoid direct exposure to the sun.

Children should avoid activities that expose them to more sunlight. Schools taking children on field trips ensure that children are not exposed to direct heat between 11 am and 3 pm.

All public events should be postponed to evenings.

(With IANS inputs)