Kerala headmaster allegedly beats 15-year-old, ruptures eardrum: Probe initiated

A class 10 student in a government school in Kerala's Kasaragod suffered a ruptured eardrum after being allegedly beaten by the school headmaster. M Ashokan, the headmaster of the Government Higher Secondary School in Kundamkuzhi, allegedly beat the student during the school’s morning assembly on August 11.

An inquiry has been initiated by the Kasaragod Deputy Director of Education (DDE), according to Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty. “The student has alleged that he was assaulted by the headmaster. I have spoken to the student’s mother, and the government is treating this matter with utmost seriousness. Strict action will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry,” the Minister said.

The 15-year-old student, Abhinav Krishna, was reportedly slapped in front of his classmates for “misbehaviour” after he was seen moving gravel with his feet during the assembly. “He only beats children if they make mistakes. This is the first time he has behaved like this with me,” Abhinav told News18 Kerala .

The incident came to light when Abhinav’s mother, Anitha, reached the school to pick up her daughter, who fainted and vomited after witnessing her brother being slapped. Abhinav was taken to a hospital the following day after he complained of severe ear pain and sleeplessness. Doctors later confirmed that his eardrum had ruptured.

“Water must not enter his ear; otherwise, surgery will be required. He is on medication now and will remain in a vulnerable condition for at least six months,” Anitha told Asianet News .

Following the incident, teachers and the president of the school’s parent-teacher association visited the family, requesting a ‘compromise’. “They (PTA President and teachers) said that the headmaster had acted unintentionally and offered us Rs 1 lakh in compensation.” Anitha told Manorama News.

However, headmaster Ashokan denied physically assaulting the boy, telling Asianet News , “I haven’t beaten the child. I only scolded him in front of the assembly.”

The boy’s family has filed a complaint with the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR). The Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of the case and directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) and the DDE to submit reports.

Meanwhile, on August 18, Youth Congress activists staged a protest outside the school, demanding the immediate dismissal of the headmaster.