Kerala HC to introduce WhatsApp messaging for case updates from October

In a move aimed at enhancing access to information and ensuring timely communication, the Kerala High Court has announced that it will roll out WhatsApp messaging as an additional feature of its Case Management System (CMS) starting October 6. The new service will benefit advocates, litigants, and parties appearing in person by providing real-time updates alongside the existing notification channels.

According to a notification issued by the High Court, the facility will initially be launched in a phased manner. The updates sent through WhatsApp will include details related to e-filing defects, listing of cases, proceedings, and other relevant court communications.

However, the court clarified that WhatsApp messages will serve only as an additional mode of communication and will not replace official notices, summons, or other mandatory processes, unless otherwise specified. To maintain security and authenticity, all messages will be sent exclusively from the verified sender ID "The High Court of Kerala".

Stakeholders have been urged to remain vigilant against fraudulent messages and to verify that updates are received only from this official sender ID. The court has directed all advocates and litigants to ensure that their CMS profiles contain an active WhatsApp-enabled number. If the primary number registered is not linked to WhatsApp, a secondary WhatsApp-enabled number must be added. While primary numbers can be updated by submitting requests through email as per existing procedure, secondary numbers can be modified directly through the Advocate Portal in the CMS.

The High Court also underlined that any delay or non-delivery of WhatsApp messages will not absolve stakeholders of their responsibility to appear in court or comply with proceedings. Users have been advised to cross-verify updates on the official High Court web portal.