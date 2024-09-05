Kerala HC to constitute special bench to hear cases pertaining to Hema Committee report

The Kerala High Court is set to constitute a special bench with a woman judge to hear the cases related to the Justice Hema Committee report. A bench of justices A Muhamed Mustaque and S Manu, on Thursday, September 5, were hearing an appeal filed by producer Sajimon Parayil challenging a single judge order that allowed for the release of the report.

The producer had earlier filed a writ petition contending that the release of the report will affect the privacy of those who shared crucial information before the committee. He also argued that the disclosure was “fundamentally against public interest and violates the right to privacy” of several persons in the industry. On July 24, a single judge bench of Justice PM Manoj stayed the release of the report, hours before its release.