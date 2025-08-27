Kerala HC suspends family court judge after multiple women allege sexual misconduct

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



The Kerala High Court suspended a judge of the family court in Kollam’s Chavara, facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct. The accused judge, identified as Udayakumar, was reportedly suspended based on a district judge’s report.

According to reports, three women lodged separate complaints against Udhayakumar. Following this, the HC ordered an inquiry against him and formed an Administrative Committee (AC), comprising the Chief Justice and senior judges. The AC has directed the Registrar to carry out an inquiry and submit a report.

The women reportedly filed complaints before the Kollam Principal District Judge, alleging that the sexual misconduct took place inside Udhayakumar’s chamber in the court complex. The complainants have so far not approached the police.

Meanwhile, on August 20, Udhayakumar was appointed as presiding officer of the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal in Kollam. However, he was previously asked not to undertake any judicial duties until further notice. A final decision will be made after the inquiry report is submitted.