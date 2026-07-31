Kerala HC stays move to hand over Monalisa Bhosle to Madhya Pradesh police

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The Kerala High Court, in an order passed on July 28, held that Kumbh Mela fame Monalisa Bhosle cannot be handed over to the Madhya Pradesh Police or removed from Kerala without the court's permission and against her will. The court also expressed prima facie doubts over the authority of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) to issue such directions.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas passed the interim order while considering a writ petition filed by Bhosle, who has sought police protection alleging threats to her life after her inter-faith marriage.

The Court questioned the authority of the NCST to direct the Kerala Police to hand over Bhosle to the Madhya Pradesh Police and sought to know under what power such directions had been issued.

The order came after the Station House Officer of Ernakulam Central Police Station informed the High Court that the NCST, in proceedings dated June 17, 2026, had directed the Kerala Police to hand over the petitioner to the Madhya Pradesh Police in accordance with law after obtaining appropriate orders from the High Court. The communication also referred to directions for the Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police to escort her to her residence and for the Kerala Police to cooperate in her search, recovery and transfer.

The Court noted that the Commission's proceedings were initiated on a petition filed by a social worker from Uttar Pradesh alleging that Bhosle, who had entered into an inter-faith marriage, was a minor.

Appearing for the petitioner, counsel submitted that Monalisa feared for her life if she was forced to return to her parental home, alleging that she apprehended an honour killing because she had married a person belonging to another religion. It was also argued that she had not been served with any order of the NCST and that the Commission did not possess the authority to issue such directions.

The petitioner further contended that she was a major at the time of her marriage, having attained the age of 18 years and three months, and that this had already been verified by courts in Madhya Pradesh. Her counsel also alleged that her original birth certificate had subsequently been cancelled without her knowledge and that the issue was pending before the Madhya Pradesh High Court. It was also submitted that 14 personnel from the Madhya Pradesh Police had reached Kerala in an attempt to take her back against her wishes.

Observing that the petitioner had already been granted police protection in the case, the Court said the NCST was "neither a Court or a Tribunal or even an adjudicatory body" and that it "has prima facie, only recommendatory powers and hence cannot issue any directions, that too, touching upon the right to life of an individual." The Court further observed that "the jurisdiction of the said Commission to issue an order to ensure that the petitioner is escorted from Kerala to Madhya Pradesh is doubtful."

The Court also held that Bhosle's apprehension of danger was "bonafide and imminent", noting that her claim of threat to her life was already under consideration before the High Court.

As an interim measure, the Court directed the State authorities to ensure that the petitioner "is not removed from the jurisdictional limits without orders from this Court and against her will" until disposal of the writ petition. It also ordered that she "shall not be handed over to any person including the police from Madhya Pradesh, without getting orders from this Court."

The Court further directed that adequate police protection be extended to Bhosle whenever required through the designated Women Protection Officer to safeguard her life and ensure that she is not removed from Kochi against her wishes. The matter has been posted for further consideration on August 4.