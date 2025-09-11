Kerala HC seeks clarity on govt role in Global Ayyappa Sangamam

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday heard a petition challenging the conduct of the "Global Ayyappa Sangamam", with the petitioner alleging that the event is being organised by individuals who do not believe in Lord Ayyappa and had earlier called for the eradication of Sanatana Dharma.

The Kerala government is set to host the Global Ayyappa Sangamam on September 20, an initiative aimed at uniting devotees and highlighting Sabarimala’s spiritual and cultural significance.

The petitioner argued that holding such a programme in the vicinity of religious institutions violated existing laws that prohibit non-religious functions near places of worship.

He further contended that funds collected for the event, including sponsorship amounts, legally belong to the deity and cannot be diverted for other purposes.

Contesting the government’s claim that it was a state initiative, the petitioner said the Sangamam was being organised under the Travancore Devaswom Board, and that money raised in its name could only be used for temple-related activities, as upheld in earlier court rulings.

The petition also alleged that the name of Lord Ayyappa was being misused.

According to the petitioner, the invitees to the Sangamam are almost entirely political leaders, while true Ayyappa devotees are those who undertake penance and follow the prescribed rituals.

"Not a single such devotee has been invited. Then how can this be called an Ayyappa Sangamam?" he asked.

During the hearing, the court asked the government to explain its role in the program.

In its response, the state maintained that the event was neither unconstitutional nor a violation of Article 14 of the Constitution.

However, the bench observed that there was still no clarity on how the funds for the Sangamam were being mobilised.

The government informed the court that neither it nor the Travancore Devaswom Board would spend any money on the event, and that all expenses would be met entirely through sponsorships.

The court has sought further details and will continue to examine the matter.

Incidentally, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) opposition has accused the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government of seeking political mileage in the name of Sabarimala, while the ruling CPI-M strongly defended the initiative as an effort to unite believers against communalism.