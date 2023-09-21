Kerala HC rules DNA tests to determine paternity of a child not needed in every case

The Kerala High Court has held that courts should not direct DNA tests to determine the paternity of a child in every case where the paternity is disputed. It pointed out that a mere dispute on the paternity of a child is not enough to warrant an order to conduct a DNA test, and there has to be a "specific denial of paternity".

Justice A Badharudeen held that it is only in rare and exceptional cases of deserving nature where such tests are indispensable to resolve the controversy, that DNA tests or other scientific tests can be ordered for.