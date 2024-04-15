Kerala HC refuses to suspend life sentence of fraudster Monson Mavunkal

The Kerala High Court refused to suspend Monson Mavunkal’s life imprisonment sentence passed by a trial court in the sexual assault case of a minor. A bench of justices PB Suresh Kumar and S Manu was hearing a plea filed by Mavunkal seeking to suspend the execution of life sentence passed by the Ernakulam district special court that deals with cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in June 2023. He was found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2021.

The court said that life sentences can be suspended only in exceptional cases and observed that the “heinous nature of the offence allegedly committed by the petitioner/accused cannot be ignored".

Counsel of the petitioner refuted the allegations and alleged that the survivor’s case was fabricated and that the evidence was “shaky and shabby”. It was also argued that the case was based on the survivor’s evidence, and claimed that it was not credible and there is no corroboration.