Kerala HC orders probe against family court judge for sexual misconduct

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Kerala High Court has reportedly ordered an inquiry against a family court judge in Kollam following allegations of sexual misconduct. According to reports, at least two women complainants who approached the court have accused Judge Udayakumar of sexual harassment.

The High Court’s Administrative Committee (AC) – comprising the Chief Justice and senior judges – directed the Registrar to carry out the inquiry and submit a report before August 26.

The HC’s action followed a written complaint filed by a woman to the Principal District Judge, Kollam. In her complaint, she accused Udayakumar of behaving inappropriately with her inside the judge’s chamber.

Meanwhile, on August 20, the judge was transferred as presiding officer of the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal in Kollam. He has reportedly been asked not to discharge any judicial responsibilities until further orders. Further action will be taken after the inquiry report. The complainant has so far not approached the police, according to reports.

In December 2024, a district judge in Kozhikode faced a similar allegation and was recently reinstated after being suspended from service for nearly six months.