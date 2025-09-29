Kerala HC orders detailed probe into Sabarimala controversy

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed a detailed investigation into the long-standing controversy over the gold plating of the Dwarapalaka idol at the famed Sabarimala temple, emphasising the need for thorough scrutiny and transparency.

The court has instructed the Chief Vigilance Officer of the Travancore Devaswom Board to conduct the inquiry, with a retired district judge leading the investigation.

It stressed that a comprehensive examination of all matters related to the sanctum sanctorum is essential, including the handling and recording of valuables.

Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, the court noted that there are significant doubts surrounding the gold coating on the golden plate and the reported discrepancy in its weight.

In particular, it pointed out that the gold-coated plate’s weight had allegedly decreased by nearly four kilograms when it was returned in 2019, a gap that raised questions about the accuracy of records and accountability at the temple.

The High Court also emphasised that the investigation must be conducted confidentially, warning that no details should be disclosed to any outside party.

It directed that items stored in the strong room be verified, the Thiruvabharanam register be examined, and any lapses on the part of the Devaswom officials be reported in the findings.

Previously, the court had criticised the temple committee for failing to maintain proper records when the golden plate was returned, noting that the weight had not been registered in the official ledger.

This lapse, the court observed, was unacceptable for a temple committee entrusted with ensuring transparency and credibility in managing sacred assets.

The case is scheduled for further consideration on October 15, when the court will review the progress and reports of the ongoing investigation.

The High Court’s directives mark a decisive step toward resolving one of Kerala’s most talked-about temple controversies, ensuring that all proceedings related to the Sabarimala golden plate are examined with the rigour and transparency the matter demands.