Kerala HC orders CBI to probe deeper into violinist Balabhaskar’s death

The Kerala High Court, on Thursday, October 5, ordered the CBI to reopen the death case of violinist Balabhaskar and conduct a detailed probe to eliminate any conspiracy of the musician’s death being linked to gold smuggling. The court observed that the CBI did not probe the gold smuggling angle in the case. Setting aside the order of the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Judicial Magistrate Court which had accepted the report of CBI concluding the death as an “accident”, the High Court directed the CBI to complete the investigation within three months. Balabhaskar and his two-year-old daughter had died in an accident after their car crashed into a tree.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas who was hearing the revision petitions filed by his father KC Unni and sound recording artist Soby George said that the earlier investigation by the CBI was not “foolproof.” Soby had earlier told the CBI that he saw two suspicious looking men at the accident scene minutes after the mishap.