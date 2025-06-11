Kerala HC grants parole to life convict to help son with Plus One admission

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Kerala High Court has granted a seven-day emergency parole to a life convict so he can assist his son — who passed his SSLC exams with flying colours — with the admission process for higher secondary education.

The order, passed on June 10, came in response to a petition filed by Shafeena PH, wife of the convict Rasheed. She had earlier approached prison authorities seeking parole for her husband to help their son with the admission process. Her request was turned down on the grounds that no such provision existed, prompting her to move the High Court.

Taking note of the petition, the court directed Shafeena to submit her son’s mark list. He had scored six A+ and two A grades in his SSLC (Class 10) exams, making him eligible for higher secondary admission. “Such a bright student seeking the help of his father to get admission in a Plus Two course after arranging fees and other things. This Court cannot keep its eyes shut to such a request from a convict,” the court observed.

Justice PV Kunhikrishnan granted parole to Rasheed from June 12 to June 18, subject to conditions. Rasheed must sign a bond undertaking that he will return to prison on time and comply with all parole conditions. If he fails to do so, he will be liable to pay Rs 1,00,000. Two sureties must also be provided, who will share the liability in case of a breach.

“The basic rights of the convict include the right of a father to get a good education for his child. A father’s presence plays a vital role in a child’s higher education journey by offering emotional support, guidance and mentorship. It is true that, when a convict is in jail, the convict will lose some of his rights,” the judge noted.

The court concluded by stating that the boy, who secured six A+ in the SSLC examination, should spend a few days with his father. “He should step into the Plus Two course after getting blessings from his parents — with a smile on their face.”