Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to Suresh Gopi accused for misbehaving with woman journalist

The Kerala High Court on Monday, January 8, granted anticipatory bail to actor Suresh Gopi in a case related to "improper touching" of a woman journalist.

In the case, he was questioned for a few hours by the Kozhikode Police in November last year.

The High Court pointed out that even though an arrest is not warranted, if done, Gopi should be given bail.

Sensing a probable arrest, the actor approached the High Court on December 29 with an anticipatory bail plea, as in the charge sheet filed by the police, they have included Section 354 (using criminal force on a woman with the intention to outrage her modesty).