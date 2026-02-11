Kerala HC flags audit inconsistencies in Global Ayyappa Summit

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday, February 11, raised serious questions over the finances of the Global Ayyappa Sangamam held at Sabarimala in September 2025, flagging alleged inconsistencies in the event’s audit report and seeking an explanation from the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB)

A Division Bench of Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and KV Jayakumar also called for inputs from the Kerala State Audit Department while considering a suo motu case on the conduct of the event.

Referring to the independent auditor’s report , the Bench noted that the TDB was responsible for preparing and presenting the financial statements for the Sangamam. The report pointed to certain “inconsistencies,” which the Board would have to explain before the court, the judges observed.

The court had earlier permitted the Global Ayyappa Sangamam through an interim order, but not without conditions. It had laid down strict directives to preserve the sanctity of the temple and protect the environment, while insisting on financial transparency. Detailed accounts were to be maintained for cost estimates, including travel and accommodation expenses, as well as sponsorship contributions. These accounts were to be audited and submitted within a stipulated timeframe.

The Global Ayyappa Summit was held on September 25, 2025, at Pamba Triveni under the leadership of the Indian Institute of Infrastructure and Constructions. The event was estimated to cost Rs 8 crore, with then Devaswom Board President PS Prashanth stating that around Rs 7 crore would be raised through sponsorship.

However, the audit reportedly shows that the event incurred a loss of Rs 3.40 crore. Although the Board had initially stated that it would not use its own funds, it later paid an advance of Rs 4 crore. Of this, only Rs 2 crore was recovered through sponsorship.

While granting permission, the High Court had made it clear that no funds from the Travancore Devaswom Board or the government were to be used. It had directed that “a transparent account be maintained for every rupee received and spent” and that audited financial statements be submitted to the Sabarimala Special Commissioner within 45 days of the event.

The TDB sought multiple extensions to file its accounts, including a month-long extension granted on January 8. The financial statement was eventually submitted just a day before the extended deadline expired.

The Bench also noted apparent irregularities in the execution of the event, including the entrustment of work to a private firm without following tender norms.

The matter has been posted for further hearing after 10 days.