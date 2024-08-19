Kerala HC dismisses actor Ranjini’s plea challenging release of Hema Committee report

A single bench of the Kerala High Court said on August 19 that it cannot consider a plea by actor Ranjini, challenging the release of the Hema Committee report, due to lack of documents. Earlier in the day, a division bench of the court had dismissed her plea, asking her to file a writ petition to a single bench instead.

Ranjini had filed her plea to the division bench on Friday, August 16, a day before the Hema Committee report was expected to be released to those who had filed a Right To Information plea for it. Following this, the release of the report was deferred to Monday, subject to court orders.With Ranjini’s plea now dismissed, the report is expected to be released soon.

It must be noted that Ranjini was represented by advocate Renjith Marar, familiar to Kerala TV audiences as he would often appear on TV in support of actor Dileep, accused of hiring goons to sexually assault a female actor. In 2023, the court appointed him as amicus curie in the case and he recused himself after the prosecution objected.