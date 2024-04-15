Kerala HC directs I&B Ministry to look into physical assault in Bigg Boss Malayalam

The Kerala High Court, in its recent order, has directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to immediately address the violations of its advisories, pertaining to the popular reality television show Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6. A division bench of justices A Muhamed Mustaque and MA Abdul Hakhim passed the order on April 11, while hearing a petition filed by Advocate Adarsh S alleging that the reality show violated broadcasting regulations and advisories of the Union government by broadcasting visuals of physical assault. He also sought to immediately stop broadcasting the show on Asianet and remove it from all social media and OTT platforms.

In a recent episode, one of the contestants - Sijo John - was physically assaulted by Haseeb SK alias Asi Rocky during an altercation between them. Rocky was expelled soon after.

The court observed that the “matter raises a serious concern” and directed the Union Government represented by the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to immediately address the violations of advisories if necessary by instructing the party respondents to “desist from telecasting such shows in the electronic media”.