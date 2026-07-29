Kerala HC directs govt to consider paid menstrual leave for KSRTC women conductors

The Kerala High Court, on July 23, directed the state government to consider granting paid menstrual leave to women conductors of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). The Court was hearing a writ petition filed by three women conductors and Forum for Justice, an organisation working for the welfare of KSRTC employees, seeking two days of paid menstrual leave per month.

Calling menstrual leave a "progressive welfare measure that recognises the physical and psychological impact of menstruation on women," Justice Viju Abraham directed the Kerala government to hear the petitioners and pass orders on their plea within three months.

"It is submitted that the women conductors have to work long hours, ranging from 8 to 16 hours a day, and are required to move through crowded buses to issue tickets and collect fares. It is further submitted that women bus conductors face significant challenges during menstruation due to long working hours, lack of access to clean toilets with running water at various depots, insufficient rest breaks, and inadequate facilities for the disposal of menstrual products, leading to physical discomfort, health issues, and emotional distress," the petitioners argued.

The petitioners further pointed out that while the Kerala government has introduced menstrual leave policies for university students, the same benefit has not been extended to women employed in the government sector, including those working for KSRTC.

After hearing the petitioners, the Court observed that "a limited provision for menstrual leave would promote employee welfare, reduce absenteeism, enhance productivity, and foster a more inclusive workplace."

The Court directed the Kerala government to consider the representation and pass appropriate orders on the matter within three months from the date of receipt of the judgment.