Kerala HC denies bail to expelled Cong councillor in Dalit woman's exploitation case

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In a major setback to expelled Congress councillor M.A. Prashob, the Kerala High Court on Tuesday refused to grant him anticipatory bail in a rape case involving allegations of sexual exploitation of a Dalit woman on the promise of employment and lifelong support.

Justice A. Badharudeen upheld the earlier order of the Special SC/ST Court, which had rejected the former councillor’s plea for pre-arrest bail after finding that a prima facie case existed against him.

The case, registered at the Palakkad Town South Police Station, has triggered political embarrassment for the Congress in Palakkad after the allegations surfaced against the now-expelled municipal councillor.

The incident was used by the CPI(M) during the Assembly polls campaign.

According to the prosecution, Prashob, despite being married, maintained a relationship with the complainant for nearly one-and-a-half years and repeatedly engaged in sexual intercourse with her by allegedly assuring her of a job and continued support in life.

The woman, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community, alleged that she later became pregnant during the relationship and was subsequently threatened and abused after details of the affair became public.

Based on the complaint, police booked Prashob under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges related to rape, sexual exploitation under false promises and criminal intimidation, apart from Sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Seeking anticipatory bail, Prashob had argued before the High Court that the allegations, even if accepted entirely, pointed only to a consensual relationship between two adults.

His counsel contended that the provisions of the SC/ST Act were wrongly invoked and therefore the statutory restrictions against granting anticipatory bail under the Act would not apply in the case.

The defence also argued that the Special Court had failed to record any prima facie finding specifically substantiating the allegation of rape and had rejected bail mainly on the basis of offences under the SC/ST Act.

However, the counsel appearing for the complainant strongly opposed the bail plea, alleging that the accused had manipulated and exploited the woman emotionally and sexually over a prolonged period.

The complainant further alleged that she first came into contact with Prashob after his father, who ran a tea shop, allegedly misbehaved with her.

According to her, Prashob later persuaded her not to pursue a complaint and gradually gained her trust by offering assurances of employment and protection before luring her into the relationship.

With the High Court declining relief, the expelled councillor now faces the prospect of arrest as the investigation progresses.