Kerala HC denies anticipatory bail to man, wife & mother for cheating woman on matrimonial site

The Kerala High Court has taken a tough stand against a man, his wife and mother and denied anticipatory bail, after they were found cheating on a matrimonial site.

The man cheated a woman by posing as a doctor on the matrimonial site and took 150 sovereigns of gold from her.

The Court expressed utmost dismay in the turn of events in which all the three played their role in cheating. The three were booked after the complainant claimed that the accused man had pretended to be unmarried and a doctor on a marriage website.

According to the complainant, the accused also visited her home to fix their marriage along with his "sister-in-law" (wife) and his mother.

The accused then convinced her to give him 150 sovereigns of gold, citing his father's urgent medical treatment.

After taking the gold, he pledged it and took the money.

The court, after hearing the case, said that it was not going to grant bail to the accused and the two women and rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of all the three.