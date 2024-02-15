Kerala HC closes plea against Mammootty’s Bramayugam after makers agree to make changes

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday, February 14, closed a plea seeking revocation of the certification for the upcoming Malayalam film Bramayugam starring superstar Mammootty for alleged defamatory portrayal of a real-life person. The move came after the makers of the film informed the court that the name of the character played by the iconic actor has been changed. The film is slated for release on Thursday.

In the film, there is a reference to a leading Brahmin family, Punjamon Illam, in Kerala known for its lineage. The petitioner from the family alleged that the portrayal of 'Kunjumon Potty' played by Mammootty in the film was negative and defamatory and could bring disrepute to their reputation.

“The petitioner expresses concern over a film titled ‘Bramayugam’, which allegedly appropriates their family name and depicts the lead character, ‘Kunjumon Potty’, engaging in negative and defamatory actions, including black magic,” read the plea.