Kerala HC bins PIL against Rajeev Chandrasekhar, says election process has begun

The Kerala High Court, on Tuesday, April 23, dismissed the public interest litigation (PIL) filed against Thiruvananthapuram’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleging that he furnished false information in his affidavit during his nomination. A bench of Justices VG Arun and S Manu, while dismissing the petition, said that their “hands are tied” and that the petition cannot be considered at this stage as the election process has commenced. The PIL was filed by Congress leader-advocate Avani Bansal and Renjith Thomas, who is a software professional based out of Bengaluru.

According to the petitioners, Rajeev had allegedly suppressed details about his assets in a “deliberate attempt to misrepresent his financial status”. They also alleged that he did not declare significant portions of his assets and that no action has been taken on their complaints in the regard to the Election Officer and the Chief Electoral Officer.