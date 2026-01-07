Kerala HC asks state to consider special cell against black magic offences

The Kerala High Court on January 6 suggested that the state government consider setting up a special cell under existing laws to effectively deal with offences related to black magic, witchcraft, sorcery and other inhumane practices.

The suggestion was made by a bench comprising Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice V M Syam Kumar while hearing a public interest litigation filed by the Kerala Yukthi Vadhi Sangham. The petition sought the enactment and implementation of the Kerala Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices, Sorcery and Black Magic Bill, 2019.

Earlier, the state government had constituted a three-member expert committee to examine the feasibility of enacting a dedicated legislation. The panel includes former law secretary and district judge Sasidharan Nair, former Director General of Police Jacob Punnoose, and Kerala State Waqf Board chairman M K Sakkeer.

In December 2025, the state informed the High Court that the expert committee had already held two sittings. On December 10, the state attorney submitted that the committee’s work would be completed within the next nine weeks.

The issue has been under judicial scrutiny for several months. In June 2025, the High Court expressed dissatisfaction over the Council of Ministers’ decision to drop further action on the proposed Bill. In July 2025, the state, in its counter affidavit, clarified that although the proposed legislation was deferred, the government had not abandoned the issue and that it remained under active consideration. The affidavit stated that the decision to withdraw the Bill from the Council of Ministers’ agenda was due to complex legal and constitutional concerns.

The state also maintained that, in the absence of a specific statute, the existing legal framework is sufficient to address crimes committed in the name of supernatural or magical practices. It cited provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, the Kerala Police Act, and special laws such as the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the POCSO Act and the Juvenile Justice Act, under which such offences have already been prosecuted.