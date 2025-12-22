Kerala govt warns of strict action against ban on Christmas celebrations in schools

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty warned of strict action against school managements that attempt to impose communal divisions in educational institutions, after a few reports emerged that some schools had banned Christmas celebrations citing religious reasons. On Sunday, December 21, the Minister issued a statement saying, “We will not allow schools to be turned into communal laboratories; strict action will follow.” He said the General Education Department was viewing the issue with the “utmost seriousness”.

According to the Minister, reports indicate that certain private school managements not only banned Christmas celebrations but also refunded the money collected from students for the event. Calling it an unprecedented move, he said, “This is an unprecedented step in a state like Kerala, which has a high level of democratic consciousness and a strong secular culture.”

He made it clear that attempts to divide children on religious grounds would not be tolerated. “No one will be allowed to implement narrow models in Kerala’s schools that divide people in the name of religion or belief,” Sivankutty said.

Highlighting the inclusive nature of Kerala’s education system, the Minister said, “Our schools are spaces where children study together and grow together beyond considerations of caste and religion. Any attempt to sow the poisonous seeds of division there is unacceptable under any circumstances.”

Referring to Kerala’s tradition of celebrating festivals collectively, Sivankutty said, “Onam, Christmas and Eid are all celebrated alike in Kerala’s schools. It is through such shared occasions that children learn to love and respect one another.”

The Minister reminded schools of their constitutional responsibility, saying, “All schools have a responsibility to uphold the secularism envisioned by the Constitution of India.” “Any attempt to turn schools into spaces for protecting narrow political or communal interests will invite strict action,” he said.

He also warned that aided and unaided institutions alike must follow the law.

Calling selective bans discriminatory, Sivankutty said, “Imposing a ban on the celebrations of any one community alone amounts to discrimination.” He asserted that such practices would not be tolerated and confirmed administrative action. “Concerned officials have been directed to conduct an urgent inquiry into the matter and submit a report,” he said.

Appealing for a child-centric approach, the Minister said, “See children as children. Do not confine them within the cages of communalism.” He concluded by asserting that the government would firmly protect the legacy of the state’s education system, stating, “The government will not permit any move that undermines the dignity and tradition of Kerala’s public education sector.”