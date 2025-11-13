Kerala govt urges HC to defer SIR until local body elections

The Kerala government has moved the High Court seeking permission to postpone the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls ordered by the Election Commission of India (ECI) until after the upcoming local body elections.

The petition came up before Justice VG Arun on Thursday, November 13. During the hearing, the court asked why the state had not approached the Supreme Court, which is already considering challenges to the SIR process in Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

Appearing for the state, Advocate General Gopalakrishna Kurup clarified that Kerala was not contesting the SIR itself, but seeking a temporary deferment until the completion of local polls. He argued that carrying out the SIR now would place a heavy administrative burden on the government, which is already preparing for the elections.

The state noted that the panchayat elections will require the deployment of approximately 1,76,000 government staff and 68,000 security personnel. Conducting the SIR simultaneously would require an additional 26,000 officials, further straining resources. It added that since the next Kerala Legislative Assembly election is not due until May 24, 2026, there is no immediate urgency to complete the SIR during the local election period.

Kerala’s local body elections are scheduled in two phases on December 9 and 11. Counting will be held on December 13, with all related procedures expected to conclude by December 18.

The ECI had first ordered a Special Intensive Revision in Bihar in June 2025 before extending it to other states and Union Territories, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal. The SIR processes in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal have already been challenged before the Supreme Court, which issued notices on November 11.

The High Court will deliver its verdict on Friday, November 14.