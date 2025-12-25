Kerala govt to introduce permanent nativity card: CM Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday announced measures to assist eligible voters who face difficulties due to the latest revision of the voter list and introduced a permanent nativity card to streamline proof of residence and identity in the state.

Speaking to the media, Vijayan said as part of the 2025 intensive revision of electoral rolls, the Election Commission has removed 24,08,503 people from the draft list.

“Additionally, 19,32,000 voters included in the draft will need to appear again for verification with documents to secure their voting rights, as all individuals aged 18 to 40 must link their records to the 2002 electoral roll,” he said.

This, CM Vijayan said, places a “demanding burden” on citizens to establish their right to vote.

Vijayan noted that many who were previously included in voter lists, including those who voted in the 2021 Assembly and 2024 Parliamentary elections, are now being excluded.

“In some polling stations, the absence of large numbers of voters is alarming,” he said.

He cited polling station 138 in Sreevaraham, where of 1,224 registered voters, information for 704 was missing.

“Similar situations have been observed elsewhere in the state,” added Vijayan.

“To ensure no eligible voter is left out, the government will set up help desks at village offices, and where facilities are unavailable, at nearby government offices. Two officials will be assigned temporarily at each desk to assist citizens. Teams will also visit remote, coastal, and backward areas to identify eligible voters. Anganwadi workers, ASHA staff, and Kudumbashree members will be mobilised as needed. Awareness campaigns will be conducted in schools and colleges to ensure all students above 18 are properly included in the voter list,” said Vijayan.

On the nativity front, Vijayan said the cabinet approved issuing a permanent, photo-based nativity card to replace the existing nativity certificate.

“The card will serve as a legally valid document for government services, social programs, and other administrative purposes, eliminating the need for multiple certificates. The Revenue Department will draft the legislation, and distribution will be managed by Tahsildars,” he said.

Vijayan stressed that these initiatives aim to safeguard citizens’ fundamental right to vote and ensure that proof of residence and identity is both simple and legally recognised, strengthening democratic participation across Kerala.