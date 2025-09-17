Kerala govt suspends Assistant Education Officer arrested in Kasargod POCSO case

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Kerala government on Tuesday, September 16, suspended an Assistant Education Officer (AEO) involved in the alleged sexual assault of 16-year-old teenage boy from Kasaragod, which shocked the state. A total of 16 men have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) in connection with the case. The minor boy has been allegedly assaulted for the past two years by individuals he befriended through dating app Grindr – which is designed for the LGBTQ+ individuals.

VK Sainudheen was the AEO of Bekal in Kasargod. He was arrested on September 15 after a case was registered against him at the Neeleswaram police station.

“By being involved in a POCSO case, Sainudheen disreputed the education department in public. Therefore he is placed under suspension with immediate effect,” the order reads.

V Sivankutty, the General Education Minister of Kerala, also announced the suspension through social media.

According to reports, the boy was assaulted at his house and other places.

The Kerala police have registered a total of 15 First Information Reports (FIR) against the 16 accused including government servants. These cases are registered at various police stations including Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Ernakulam.

In a press statement, BV Vijaya Bharat Reddy, Kasaragod District Police Chief said that at present 9 accused have been arrested by the Chandera police. “Cases which do not fall under the Chandera police jurisdiction were transferred to Payyannur in Kannur, Cassava police station in Kozhikode and Elamakkara police station in Ernakulam,” the statement reads.

The arrested accused are: Chitraraj Eravil (48), Railway Protection Force officer and state-level football coach; Abdul Rahman Haji (55), a Jamaat-e-Islami worker, Sukesh (30); Afsal (23); Shijith (36); Rayees (30); Ramzan (64); and Narayanan Chambrakanam (60).

Vijaya Bharat Reddy said that even though the dating app has an age restriction, it is based on a self declaration model, as the user does not need to submit any proof. “Anyone can use the dating app, even Instagram and gaming apps have chatting features. Using this feature sexual predators acquaint themselves with children,” he said.

To probe this case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Kanhangad Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) has been formed.