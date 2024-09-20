Kerala govt orders vigilance probe against ADGP Ajith Kumar

Weeks after allegations of corruption against Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) MR Ajithkumar (law and order), the Kerala government on Thursday, September 19, ordered a Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau inquiry. The inquiry was initiated based on the complaint of Left Democratic Front (LDF) independent MLA, PV Anvar.

On August 23, the Nilambur legislator filed a complaint against the ADGP, accusing him of accepting bribes, misappropriation of wealth, and misappropriation of seized gold.

Along with ADGP Ajith Kumar, the MLA also accused former SP of Pattamthita, Sujith Das, who is currently part of the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force, of being involved in corruption.

The allegations were first investigated by the state DGP Shaik Darvesh Saheb. In his inquiry, the DGP found that there was a vigilance angle in the case for which he recommended an inquiry by the Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau.

The GO read, “Government have examined the recommendation of State Police Chief and are pleased to order a Vigilance Enquiry against Shri. M.R Ajith Kumar IPS, ADGP (L&O) & Shri. Sujith Das S. IPS on the allegations raised against these officials (sic).”

Earlier on September 1, addressing the media, Anvar alleged that Ajithkumar and Sujith Das are linked to a gold smuggling gang. “Ajith Kumar is linked to a gold smuggling gang and there is a team based in Dubai who acts as police informants providing ticket numbers and even passwords of passengers who act as carriers of smuggled gold. The police would intercept the gold but would only report a fraction of what is seized.”

He also raised suspicions over the source of income behind the construction of Ajith Kumar’s palatial house near Kowdiar Palace in Thiruvananthapuram where a cent of land costs more than Rs 60 lakh.