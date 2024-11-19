Kerala govt orders probe into nursing student’s death amid harassment allegations

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has directed the state health university to conduct a thorough investigation into the death of Ammu A Sajeev, a fourth-year nursing student at Pathanamthitta SME College of Nursing. The 21-year-old tragically died on Friday, November 15, allegedly by suicide. A suicide note was also reportedly recovered. The incident has sparked allegations of harassment and foul play.

The Pathanamthitta police have already recorded statements from college staff and students as part of the investigation. Meanwhile, Ammu's family has alleged that she faced sustained mental and physical harassment from some of her classmates, which they believe led to her death. Her father, Sajeev, had previously lodged a complaint with the college principal about the same.

On the day of the incident, Ammu reportedly called her parents and younger brother at around 4 pm, and the family found nothing unusual in her behavior during the conversation. While she used to call her parents at night and did not do so, her parents contacted the hostel warden who reportedly informed them that Ammu fell in the hostel and sustained a fracture. They were also told that she was being taken to the Thiruvananthapuram medical college.

The family has dismissed that it might be a suicide and demanded a detailed investigation to uncover the truth behind Ammu’s death. She was initially taken to General Hospital, Pathanamthitta, and later referred to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. However, she succumbed on the way to the medical college.

