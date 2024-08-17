Kerala govt defers release of Hema Committee report, citing actor’s plea in court

The Hema Committee report, containing depositions of women in Malayalam cinema about the issues they face in the industry, will not be released on Saturday, August 17, as earlier announced. The release has been deferred after actor Ranjini, who had deposed before the Committee, approached the High Court on Friday, challenging its earlier order to release the report.

Ranjini said in her petition that she was not against the publication of the report but she expected to be informed about the content that would be published. She had deposed before the Committee under the promise of confidentiality, she said. Her plea will be heard on Monday, August 19.

On Saturday, Roshipal of the Reporter TV, who had filed an RTI for the Hema Committee report and was promised a copy, approached the State Information Commission after the publication was deferred. After this the SIC has sought an explanation from the government. Minister of Cultural Affairs Saji Cherian however claimed that it was the State Public Information Officer who should release the report and that the government had no role in it.