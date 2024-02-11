Kerala govt announces compensation, job for family of man killed in elephant attack

"The state will give the compensation and a government job to a family member of the victim. We all understand the feelings of the people," said Saseendran.

The victim has been identified as Ajeesh (42), a taxi driver. The incident occurred near Mananthavady around 7 am. Following the incident, a group of people blocked the roads and prevented the vehicle of SP from moving forward. The police official was on way to the Mananthavady Medical College where the body of Ajeesh was kept. The SP was forced to walk on foot by the locals to the medical college.

The residents have also been protesting against the local legislator for allegedly failing to protect people from the wild animals. Sources said that the wild elephant had a radio collar which was put by Karnataka forest officials but the elephant had crossed over to the Kerala forests and entered Mananthavady areas. The Kerala Forest department has also decided to take steps to tranquilise the wild elephant and then leave it into the deep forest.