Kerala Governor’s nominee to KU senate arrested in attempt-to-murder case

Sudhi Sadan, one of the student nominees to the Kerala University Senate by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, is one among the two accused arrested in an attempt to murder case. Sudhi, an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activist, is one of the four student representatives who were nominated to the senate by the Governor. After he was arrested, the Governor distanced himself from Sudhi, stating that he didn’t know Sudhi ‘individually’.

Sudhi and Vishnu, both ABVP activists, were arrested by the Pandalam police, in connection with a clash that broke out at Pandalam NSS College. Students Federation of India (SFI) had erected a banner against the Governor, which was countered by ABVP. Things escalated and on December 21, SFI and ABVP activists in the college clashed during the Christmas celebrations, in which seven persons, including a person with disabilities, sustained injuries. Later, the RSS office in Pandalam and the house of an ABVP activist were also vandalised.