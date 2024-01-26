Kerala Governor levels conflict-of-interest charge against ex SC Judge Rohinton Nariman

Amid his ongoing tussle with the Kerala government, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has levelled a conflict-of-interest allegation against former Supreme Court Justice Rohinton Nariman stating that his father Fali Sam Nariman and his junior associates received Rs 40 lakh from the Kerala government solely for legal opinion and not for appearing in court. Reading out a document, which the Governor said was issued by the state government, he further said, “The father is receiving money while the son is giving opinions blasting the governor. Is this even consistent with the principles of natural justice?”

Speaking at an education conclave in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai, the governor was responding to a question based on Rohinton Nariman’s comment in December, 2023. The former judge had criticised Governor Arif Mohammed Khan stating that "a Governor of a traditionally minority government state, Kerala, sitting over bills for periods of up to 23 months. When the Supreme Court rapped him on his knuckles, what did he do? There were eight such bills. One bill was assented to and seven were referred to the President.”