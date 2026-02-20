Kerala government orders probe after forceps found inside patient

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Kerala Health and Family Welfare Minister Veena George on Friday, February 19, said strict action would be taken against those responsible for alleged medical negligence at Alappuzha Medical College Hospital, after a surgical instrument was reportedly left inside a patient’s abdomen for nearly four years.

Usha Joseph, a 51-year-old resident of Punnapra, alleged that a pair of forceps was left inside her abdomen following a hysterectomy performed at the government medical college in May 2021. She recently began experiencing severe stomach pain and difficulty urinating. An X-ray examination later revealed that the surgical instrument had remained inside her body since the operation.

Usha’s family is considering a police complaint over the criminal negligence.

Meanwhile, hospital authorities confirmed that a preliminary inquiry had been conducted and a report submitted to the government. An investigation team has been constituted to carry out a detailed probe, and action will be taken based on the findings, officials said.

Initially, former Medical College Unit Chief and retired surgeon Dr Lalithambika was named as the doctor who performed the surgery. However, she denied being responsible. She also claimed that a forceps left inside the abdomen would not necessarily cause health issues “even after 50 years.” These callous remarks prompted immediate backlash.

However, it was later found that another surgeon – Dr Shahitha – had performed the surgery.

Usha is currently admitted to Amrita Hospital in Ernakulam, where she is scheduled to undergo surgery to remove the surgical instrument.

