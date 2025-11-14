Kerala girder collapse: Construction firm announces Rs 25 lakh for deceased's family

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.



A construction company has announced Rs 25 lakh as compensation to the family of Rajesh, a 42-year-old pickup van driver from Pallippad, who was killed instantly when two heavy girders collapsed at the Aroor–Thuravoor elevated highway project site in the early hours of Thursday.

The accident occurred around 2.30 am near Chandiroor, when the 8,000-kg girders fell on Rajesh's vehicle, which was transporting eggs from Tamil Nadu to Alappuzha.

Company officials said the compensation cheque will be handed over to local revenue authorities on Friday for disbursement to the bereaved family.

Rajesh is survived by his aged parents, wife, and two children.

"My son was the sole breadwinner in our family. Now we are left orphaned," his father said, as shocked locals gathered at the site demanding accountability and threatening to launch a protest if adequate compensation was not provided.

According to a preliminary probe, the incident occurred due to a malfunction in the hydraulic jack used for lifting the girders.

"The incident was caused by a sudden hydraulic failure, not procedural lapses," said project coordinator Venu Gopal, adding that traffic movement was regulated at the time of the accident.

Eyewitnesses, however, disputed the claim, alleging that there were no barricades, warning signs, or visible safety measures in place when the girders were being lifted.

Locals accused the company of gross negligence and called for stricter enforcement of safety norms at major construction sites.

Rescue workers took several hours to remove the collapsed structure and recover Rajesh’s body.

Public Works Minister PA Mohamed Riyas has directed officials to submit a detailed report on the safety lapses.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has expressed condolences and constituted an expert committee to investigate the cause of the collapse.

Earlier in the day, Alappuzha District Collector Alex Varghese sought a detailed report from the contracting firm, and a comprehensive inquiry will examine whether there were lapses in traffic regulation or violations of safety protocols at the site.

AICC general secretary and Alappuzha Lok Sabha member KC Venugopal, who is also the chairman of the Parliamentary Committee overseeing the NH construction, said one reason why such accidents happen is that there seems to be undue haste shown from several quarters for the speedy completion.

"The state government also has a responsibility as they are also a key facilitator in the construction of NH, and one has to see what was the cause of this accident," said Venugopal.