Kerala gets Union Govt’s award for best TB prevention activities

Kerala Health Minister Veena George, on Tuesday, February 13, announced that the state won the award for the best tuberculosis elimination activities. The award was given by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to a statement by Minister Veena, the award was presented for registering the highest number of tuberculosis patients from the private sector through the Nikshay portal. Nikshay is a tuberculosis control programme, to monitor and track services and status related to screening, diagnosis, treatment and follow-up of TB cases.

Announcing the award, Veena said, “Kerala received the award from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for best tuberculosis prevention activities. The award was received for the best coordination of National Tuberculosis Prevention Activities (NTEP) including the private sector. The health department had formed a special action plan to find patients reaching the private sector. According to this, the award is for registering the highest number of tuberculosis patients from the private sector through the Nikshay portal. The state government has been taking strong steps with the aim of making Kerala tuberculosis free by 2025 by ensuring partnership with the private sector. Tuberculosis free panchayat activities are being implemented with the cooperation of local self-government institutions for the goal of TB-free Kerala.”