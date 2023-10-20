Kerala garment firm not to provide uniforms to Israel until peace is restored

A garment factory functioning out of Koothuparamba in Kannur district of Kerala that provides uniforms to Israel police, has decided not to accept any new order from the country for now. The managing director of Maryan apparels, Thomas Olickal in a press statement said that it will not produce Israeli uniforms until the peace is restored.

The press statement said that their dedication is towards humanity and not financial profits. Speaking to The Times of India Thomas Olickal said that by this decision they are not taking any sides, even if Palestine gives orders to them they will not accept it. He said the firm made this decision on moral grounds.

The company had been providing around one lakh uniforms annually for Israel for the past eight years. It employs 1500 people, out of which 1000 are women. The company also provides textiles to Middle Eastern and some European countries. The company which focuses exclusively on uniforms has an annual turnover of Rs 50 to Rs 60 crore.

Appreciating the companyś move, P Rajeev, Kerala Industries Minister said in a statement that Marian Apparels has been providing uniforms to the Israeli police since 2015. “The company is fully focused on the export sector. This clothing manufacturing company is behind the uniforms worn by the Philippine Army, Qatar Air Force, Qatar Police, British American security companies and hospital uniforms, not just the Israeli Police.¨

Marian Apparels had initially started its operations in Thiruvananthapuram and later shifted to Kannur.