Kerala: Four workers died after slab collapse, building declared unfit in 2024

Following the death of four headload workers after a concrete sunshade of an old godown collapsed on them at Valiyangadi in Kozhikode, it was found that the building owned by the Kozhikode City Corporation was declared unfit for operation in 2024.

The incident occurred on Monday, February 23, when the workers were resting under a 50-meter concrete slab after unloading goods. The deceased, identified as Jabbar and Basheer, natives of Atholi, Ashraf, native of Kinassery, and Vinod from Thiruvangoor. Vinod was alive after the accident, and he was rushed to the Government Medical College, Kozhikode, with serious injuries; however, he passed away while he was undergoing treatment.

According to reports, the Finance Committee in the corporation had already decided that the shop rooms in the building should not be re-auctioned in February 2025. However, overturning all these decisions, the shops were later given out on rent there, the opposition alleges.

As per reports, the locals near the building alleged that the Corporation had issued a notice asking the building to be vacated, but some traders ignored it. But the corporation does not take any steps to evacuate them, to ignore any accidents.

Speaking with the media on Tuesday, February 23, O Sadasivan, Corporation Mayor, said the corporation had decided to demolish the old building and build a new building there. “Not only this building, but the corporation decided to demolish the old building and build a new one. We never gave notice to evacuate from here, and the corporation does not consider this an unfit building,” he said.

The funeral of Basheer and Ashraf will occur on Tuesday, February 24.