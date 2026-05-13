Kerala: Four students killed in lightning strike at a viewpoint in Malappuram

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Four students were killed and three others injured after a lightning strike hit a hilltop viewpoint in Kerala’s Malappuram district on Tuesday, May 12. The incident occurred at Kurunganchola View Point near Mankada, where the group had gathered. According to reports, a sudden lightning strike hit the area around 5pm amid heavy summer showers.

All the boys were from nearby areas. The deceased have been identified as Fahad, 22, Ziyad, 20, Rahees, 20, and Bahas, 22. They were declared dead on arrival at the hospital

Three others in the group, Roshan, 20, Ishhat, 19, and Salmanul Faris, 21, sustained injuries and were admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri. According to reports, their condition is stable.

While six persons were immediately taken to the hospital, rescuers came to know about the seventh person only after those who were admitted regained consciousness. He was found after a search carried out by the residents later and given medical care.

Post-mortem examinations are being conducted at the Manjeri Medical College, and the bodies will be handed over to families after procedures are complete.

Outgoing Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has expressed deep sorrow over the loss and requested the authorities to provide compensation to the victims' families from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund.