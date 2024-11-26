Kerala forest dept faces backlash for evicting tribal families from Wayanad Sanctuary

The eviction of three tribal families from Kollimoola in the Begur region of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary has sparked widespread protests and criticism across Kerala. The families, who belong to the Paniya tribe, had lived on forest land for over 15 years before their makeshift huts were demolished by the forest department, which cited encroachment as the reason. In response to the public outcry, Forest Minister AK Saseendran has demanded a report from the Chief Wildlife Warden on the incident.

The evicted families alleged that after their huts were torn down, they spent a night in the forest with their children, lacking shelter. In a disturbing allegation, they also told media outlets that forest officials had even discarded their food during the eviction, leaving them hungry until the following day.

Protests erupted outside the Tholpetty Forest Range office on Monday, November 25, led by Paniya tribal members and supported by Congress and BJP workers, who criticised the forest department’s handling of the situation. Meanwhile, the Wayanad Tribal Welfare Society questioned the enforcement of the Forest Rights Act, accusing the department of ignoring provisions meant to protect tribal land rights.

In the wake of the backlash, the forest department has offered temporary accommodation in a dormitory for the evicted families until a more permanent solution can be arranged. Forest authorities also announced that action would be taken against any officials involved in misconduct.

According to sources, the evicted families had previously been allotted homes under a government scheme. However, construction was abandoned midway due to technical issues, forcing them to build makeshift shelters in the forest. While other families moved into completed houses in the area, these families remained on forest land, where they had resided since the incomplete housing project left them with no other options.