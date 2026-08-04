Kerala floods revive 2018 trauma as thousands return to relief camps

Kerala is once again bracing for a brutal August. Relentless rain since August 1 has left large parts of central Kerala underwater, with Ranni, Thiruvalla and Aranmula in Pathanamthitta district among the worst hit. For many residents, the flooding has stirred painful memories of lost homes and livelihoods in the devastating 2018 floods. They now find themselves facing the same nightmare all over again.

Sasikala Sreeraj, 38, moved to her father's house in Ezhikkad Unnathi, Aranmula, after floodwaters began entering her home on August 1. Her father, Reghunandan, lives in a house sponsored by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi after they lost everything in the 2018 floods. Soon, the family was forced to move again, this time to a relief camp in Vallana in the early hours of August 2, when floodwaters surged through the back door of the house.

“In 2018, we got time to pack some items before leaving. The water was gushing through the back door. I only got some clothes, certificates and my kids’ school bag. It is scary to go through everything again,” Sasikala said.

By August 2, floodwaters had risen to the roof of Reghunandan's house. With the water now finally receding, the family is preparing to return and take on the herculean task of cleaning up what's left. "I went back home to check on things. One of the cots we'd bought after the 2018 flood — made of paper pulp — was completely destroyed, and the mattress was just floating in the water. We'll have to replace everything in the house from scratch," she told TNM.

Murugan R Achari, who runs a shop of Aramula mirrors, has not left his shop located near the Sree Parthasarathi temple since rain intensified in the area on August 1. Reeling from the memories of the 2018 flood, Murugan is not ready to take chances this time. “I have not left the shop. Currently, water is only till the knee level. I am sleeping in the shop to shift items in case there is any sudden surge in water,” he said.