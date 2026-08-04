Kerala floods revive 2018 trauma as thousands return to relief camps

Kerala is once again bracing for a brutal August. Relentless rain since August 1 has left large parts of central Kerala underwater, with Ranni, Thiruvalla and Aranmula in Pathanamthitta district among the worst hit. For many residents, the flooding has stirred painful memories of lost homes and livelihoods in the devastating 2018 floods. They now find themselves facing the same nightmare all over again.
Sasikala Sreeraj, 38, moved to her father's house in Ezhikkad Unnathi, Aranmula, after floodwaters began entering her home on August 1. Her father, Reghunandan, lives in a house sponsored by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi after they lost everything in the 2018 floods. Soon, the family was forced to move again, this time to a relief camp in Vallana in the early hours of August 2, when floodwaters surged through the back door of the house.
“In 2018, we got time to pack some items before leaving. The water was gushing through the back door. I only got some clothes, certificates and my kids’ school bag. It is scary to go through everything again,” Sasikala said.
By August 2, floodwaters had risen to the roof of Reghunandan's house. With the water now finally receding, the family is preparing to return and take on the herculean task of cleaning up what's left. "I went back home to check on things. One of the cots we'd bought after the 2018 flood — made of paper pulp — was completely destroyed, and the mattress was just floating in the water. We'll have to replace everything in the house from scratch," she told TNM.
Murugan R Achari, who runs a shop of Aramula mirrors, has not left his shop located near the Sree Parthasarathi temple since rain intensified in the area on August 1. Reeling from the memories of the 2018 flood, Murugan is not ready to take chances this time. “I have not left the shop. Currently, water is only till the knee level. I am sleeping in the shop to shift items in case there is any sudden surge in water,” he said.
Murugan said he lost items worth Rs 25 lakh during the 2018 flood. "The government helped some families, but not traders like us. Thankfully, an organisation called Habitat helped me restart my business back then. It's hard to imagine going through that experience all over again," he said. He added that the situation could have been far worse had it coincided with high tide.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pathanamthitta received the highest amount of rainfall from August 1 to 3 in the state. Against a long-period average of 40 cm rainfall, the district witnessed 253.2 cm rainfall in the three days, resulting in heavy waterlogging and damage to properties. Around 6,400 people were shifted to 133 relief camps in Pathanamthitta district alone.
Savitha Ajayakumar, district panchayat member of Kulanada division in Pathanamthitta, said several houses in Aranmula, which also witnessed the 2018 floods, are underwater again this time. "Several areas in Aranmula panchayat, including Edasserimala, Kulamakkuzhi, the town area, Arattupuzha, Thurthimala, Vallana and Ezhikkadu, are inundated. Water levels began rising on August 1, and by now, almost half of the ground floor in many houses is submerged," she said.
Ranni town was among the first places to face waterlogging when rainfall intensified on August 1. Former Ranni MLA Pramod Narayanan said residents who were hit by the 2018 and 2021 floods are now facing a similar ordeal. "Traders had stocked up heavily for the Onam sale season. Had there been specific alerts about the intensity of the rainfall, they could have moved their goods to safer places in time," he said. Pramod also pointed out that several interior parts of the district remain prone to landslides and landslips and stressed the need for a proper mechanism to monitor these areas closely.
As water levels rose, the gates of the Moozhiyar and Maniyar dams were opened on August 3, further raising the water level in the Pampa river. According to the government, 11,018 people were moved to 316 temporary relief camps across various parts of the state.
On Tuesday, August 4, Chief Minister VD Satheesan said Pathanamthitta was affected mainly due to the accumulation of sand in the Pampa river from previous floods.
"There has been a lack of proper follow-up after the 2018 and 2021 floods. Huge amounts of sand have accumulated in rivers, including the Pampa, since those floods, which have significantly reduced their water-carrying capacity. Immediate priority will be given to clearing accumulated sand from the river beds. Multiple landslides and landslips have also occurred in the interior forest areas of Pathanamthitta, further contributing to the rise in water levels," the CM said after visiting a relief camp in Kozhencherry on Tuesday.