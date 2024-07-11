Kerala: First mothership with 2,000 containers docks at Adani’s Vizhinjam port

Adani Group's Vizhinjam Port, India's first trans-shipment port near Kovalam Beach in Kerala, received its first mothership on Thursday, June 11. MV San Fernando, a vessel of the world’s second-largest shipping company Maersk, arrived at the port as part of a trial run with over 2,000 containers.

The giant vessel was given the traditional water salute following which it berthed successfully. According to Kerala Minister for Ports and Cooperation KN Vasavan, the arrival of the first mother ship would make Adani Group’s Vizhinjam Port rank globally at 6th or 7th.

Those present to receive the mothership included Kerala Minister for Ports and Cooperation KN Vasavan, officials from the Adani Port and senior state government officials. Vasavan said that the second and third phase of the project is planned to be completed in 2028 and it will be one of the greenest ports in the world. The port is strategically located as it is just 10 nautical miles from the International Shipping Route connecting Europe, the Persian Gulf, and the Far East.

The official function will take place on Friday, July 12, which will be attended by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ) Managing Director Karan Adani.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that San Fernando departed from China's Xiamen port on July 2, and reached the port after a voyage of eight days. The ship has 22 crew members including five Indians, who will require medical clearance to disembark the ship. “With a total investment of ₹8,867 crore, including ₹ 5,595 crore from the state government and ₹818 crore from the Union government, Vizhinjam Port will create over 5,000 direct job opportunities and significantly boost the industry, commerce, transportation, and tourism sectors,” Pinarayi Vijayan said, applauding Adani Group’s efforts.