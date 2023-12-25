Kerala: Filmmaker Major Ravi joins BJP

Prominent Malayalam filmmaker-actor Major Ravi, and former Kannur District Congress Committee (DCC) general secretary C Raghunath joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, December 25. They were welcomed into the party by BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi. They were accompanied by BJP Kerala state president K Surendran.

Major Ravi was a former National Security Guard commando officer of the Indian Army and post retirement, he began his career in the movie industry. Some of his popular films include Kurukshetra, Karma Yodha, Kandahar, and Picket 43.

He told the media that he has always been a fan of Narendra Modi and has been following the BJP ideology for so long.