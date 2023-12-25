Kerala: Filmmaker Major Ravi joins BJP

Prominent Malayalam filmmaker-actor Major Ravi, and former Kannur District Congress Committee (DCC) general secretary C Raghunath joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, December 25. They were welcomed into the party by BJP national president JP Nadda in New Delhi. They were accompanied by BJP Kerala state president K Surendran.
Major Ravi was a former National Security Guard commando officer of the Indian Army and post retirement, he began his career in the movie industry. Some of his popular films include Kurukshetra, Karma Yodha, Kandahar, and Picket 43.
He told the media that he has always been a fan of Narendra Modi and has been following the BJP ideology for so long.
“I have been with the BJP ideology for so long, but no responsibilities were taken. But now I needed a change. I want to be in touch with the Centre to solve the problems faced by the people. Now I can do a lot for the people of Kerala with the support of a massive political party,” he said.
On the other hand, Raghunath had recently expressed that he was being sidelined from the Congress party’s activities. “I began working with Kerala Students Union (KSU) in 1973, at Brennen College, with Sudhakaran. Recently, I complained to Sudhakaran that I had been excluded from the party for six months, but nothing changed," he said in an interview to . Raghunath had contested against Pinarayi Vijayan from Dharmadam constituency in the 2021 state Assembly election.
After the 2021 election, he alleged that he did not get enough support from the party.