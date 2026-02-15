Kerala father-daughter deaths: Autopsy reveals child was sexually abused

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The postmortem report of a six-year-old girl, who was found dead in Elamakkara in Kerala’s Ernakulam district a month ago along with her father, has revealed that the child was sexually abused. According to reports, the autopsy indicated that she had been abused for a year prior to her death. Following the findings, the Elamakkara police initiated an intensified probe.

The child and her 33-year-old father were found dead in their rented house on January 15. The father allegedly killed his daughter by poisoning her and later died by suicide. While the Elamakkara police initially registered a case of unnatural death, murder charges were also invoked after they noticed an injury on the child’s neck.

Based on the new findings, investigators have filed a separate FIR under the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“The detailed postmortem report was received nearly a week ago, and the police began their investigation. We are currently in the investigation stage; more information will be shared as it progresses,” Harikrishnan, the Circle Inspector of Elamakkara, told TNM.

It is also learnt that investigators are planning to record detailed statements from the child’s mother, relatives, and teachers as part of the probe.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726