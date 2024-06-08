Kerala: Family of four including two kids die after bedroom catches fire in Angamaly

In the early hours of Saturday, June 8, a fire broke out in the house of a family of four including two young children, charring them to death, in Kerala’s Angadikadavu of Angamaly. The deceased were identified as Binish Kurian (45), his wife Anumol Mathew (40), and their children Joana B Kurian (8), and Jeswin B Kurian (5).

The fire is believed to have started at around 4:30 am on Saturday while the family was asleep in their first-floor bedroom. At 5:20 am, their neighbours alerted the Angamaly fire station, following which an eight-member fire force team arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze. Unfortunately, the bedroom in which the family lay asleep was completely gutted by the time rescue operations began.

Binish Kurian, a wholesale trader who ran a grocery shop and a spices business in Angamaly, his wife, and their two children who were in the third standard and UKG respectively, were all charred to death in the fire. Binish's mother, who was asleep in a bedroom downstairs, survived the blaze unharmed.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and authorities have commenced forensic examinations to determine how it started. Police officials said that only a thorough investigation can confirm what happened.