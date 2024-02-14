Kerala family including two kids found dead in California

A family of four from Kerala were found dead in San Mateo, California on February 12 morning (local time). The husband and wife were found dead with gunshot wounds, while the cause of death for the two children is yet to be determined, San Mateo police have said.

The police in their statement said, “Tragically, the two children were found deceased inside a bedroom. Their cause of death is still under investigation. The [adult] male and female were located deceased from gunshot wounds inside a bathroom. A 9 mm pistol and a loaded magazine were also found in the bathroom. Our Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) took over the investigation and responded to the scene.”

Police have not released the identities of the deceased family yet, but news reports have identified the couple as Anand Henry and Alice Priyanka. Further, according to reports, the couple had twin boys aged four.