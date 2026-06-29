Kerala: Family found dead in river hours before moving to new home arranged by police

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A family of four with no place to stay and facing financial distress died by suicide after jumping off Piravom bridge in Ernakulam district even as attempts were being made by the police to help them. The bodies of Narayanan (51), his visually impaired wife Viji (44), and their two young children, were recovered from the Muvattupuzha River between June 26 and June 28.

Police said the family had been pushed to the edge by mounting financial distress and recently had to vacate their rented home. The officers had stepped in to try and arrange alternative housing for them.

The family lived in the Cheruvattoor ward of Nellikkuzhi Grama Panchayat near Kothamangalam. The couple’s seven-year-old girl was studying at the Model Higher Secondary School in Cheruvattoor, and the boy was two years old.

According to Cheruvattoor ward member Shameer KU, the family had been living in a rented house in Cheruvattoor for the past two years. They were forced to relocate after the owner sold the house.

“During that time, they approached the police. The house owner gave them a one-month extension to find another place, as per my knowledge. The police also helped them,” Shameer added.

Shameer said the family did not interact with the neighbors and the panchayat authorities were unaware of the difficulties faced by the family. “If we knew their problems earlier, we could have done something to help them,” Shameer said.

Kothamangalam Sub Inspector (SI) Eldho Paul said the family survived with help from the church. After they approached for help, the Kothamangalam police tried to arrange a rented residence for the family and were put up in a lodge temporarily.

“The Ernakulam Rural police chief introduced me to them. They had approached the police, stating that they didn’t have anywhere to stay. Initially we arranged a care home, but since it's only for women the family refused to stay there,” said Kothamangalam Station House Officer (SHO) Prasanth Kumar KR.

Subsequently, the police arranged a room at a lodge for them to rent on a daily basis, and later found them a house.”We covered their rent and other expenses. They liked the house we showed them and were about to move in when the incident occurred,” the officer said.

According to Prasanth, when the police went to the lodge to help the family shift, they were not there. “The roomboy told us that they have gone to the Church. But later we heard about the suicide,” he said.

On Friday, June 26, the bodies of Viji and her two-year-old son were recovered from the Moovattupuzha River, Narayanan’s body was found the next day. The body of the seven-year-old girl was recovered from a river stretch near Piravom on Sunday, June 28.

The police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) for unnatural death and have handed over bodies to relatives after postmortem examination.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726