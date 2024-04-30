Kerala: Expelled Haritha leaders reinstated in Muslim Youth League

Former leaders of Haritha, the women's student wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML)-affiliated Muslims Students Federation (MSF), were reinstated on Tuesday, April 30. The women, who were facing disciplinary action for raising sexual harassment allegations against MSF leaders, have now been given leadership positions in the Muslim Youth League, the youth wing of the IUML. Fathima Thahliya, former Haritha state president was appointed as state secretary of the Youth League, while Mufeeda Thesni and Najma Thabsheera have been appointed as national vice president and national secretary respectively.

The IUML had earlier dissolved Haritha’s state committee, and it is after a gap of three years that these women have been brought back to leadership positions.

In 2021, ten leaders of Haritha, including then MSF national vice president Fathima, state president Mufeeda, and general secretary Najma accused MSF leaders PK Navas and V Abdul Vahab of sexual harassment. They said that Navas and Vahab called them “infertile feminists” during a state leadership meeting in June 2021, and also accused Navas of referring to them as “prostitutes”. The Haritha leaders had told the media back then that they went public with their allegations because no action was taken by the IUML based on their complaints. It was in response to this that the IUML took the anti-female stand of altogether dissolving Haritha’s state committee.