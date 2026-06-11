Kerala: Ex-CMO PR officer removed within days of appointment

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An unusual transfer episode in the State Information and Public Relations Department (PRD) has sparked discussion in administrative and political circles.

Forest Minister Shibu Baby John reportedly expressed displeasure over the appointment of an officer who had served in former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office.

A.C. Abhilash, a senior PRD officer who was part of the Public Relations wing of the former Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) for nearly a decade, was removed from the post of Forest Department Public Relations Officer (PRO) within five days of his appointment.

The swift reversal of the appointment, with Abhilash receiving his second transfer order within five days, is being viewed as highly unusual within the department.

The PRD had initially issued an order appointing Abhilash as the Forest Department PRO.

However, before he could settle into the new assignment, another order was issued transferring him out of the post and assigning him a different responsibility.

Abhilash had handled media coordination and public relations activities during Pinarayi Vijayan’s tenure.

The development has raised eyebrows because transfers and postings of PROs are rarel reversed within days unless there are strong administrative reasons.

The sudden move has led to speculation within government circles about whether political considerations or internal departmental issues played a role.

No official explanation has so far been issued by the government regarding the transfer.

However, the speed of the action -- appointing an officer and transferring him out within five days -- has triggered considerable discussion within official circles.

John, an engineer-turned-politician, has on several occasions crossed swords with Vijayan.

Only recently, after a third death was reported following a wild elephant attack, Vijayan criticised John over the issue.

John immediately responded by pointing out that he had assumed office as Minister only recently, while both the elephants and the Forest Department officials were the same during Vijayan’s tenure.