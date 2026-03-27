Kerala elections: Sabarimala shadow looms over Kazhakootam’s triangular contest

The Kazhakootam Assembly constituency in the state capital district has turned into a high-voltage battleground this election, with the alleged Sabarimala gold heist case casting a long shadow over an already intense triangular contest.

At the centre of the race is two-time CPI(M) legislator and former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who is seeking a third consecutive term.

Taking on him are BJP’s seasoned campaigner and former Union Minister V. Muraleedharan, and Congress’ former MLA Sharatchandra Prasad, making it one of the most keenly watched contests in the state.

Traditionally, Kazhakootam has leaned towards the Congress-led UDF, having elected stalwarts such as A.K. Antony and M.M. Hassan.

Even veteran former CPI(M) leader M.V. Raghavan tasted victory here with UDF backing.

However, the last decade has seen Surendran emerge as the dominant force, leveraging support across communities.

This time, however, the narrative has shifted.

The Sabarimala controversy linked to alleged irregularities during his tenure as Devaswom Minister has given the opposition a potent campaign issue.

The questioning of Surendran by investigators, along with the arrest of former Travancore Devaswom Board chiefs known to be close to him, has sharpened the political attack.

Sensing an opening, Prasad has invoked the constituency’s strong religious connect, arguing that the issue resonates deeply among voters.

His campaign has sought to translate this sentiment into electoral advantage.

Muraleedharan, meanwhile, adds another dimension to the contest.

In 2016, he surged to second place, pushing the Congress to third, a trend that continued in 2021 when Sobha Surendran retained the runner-up slot for the BJP.

The party’s steady rise has firmly established it as a key player here.

Despite weathering the Sabarimala storm in 2021, Surendran now faces a more complex challenge with two formidable opponents closing in.

With the temple issue dominating the discourse and margins expected to be tight, Kazhakootam is set for a gripping finish, one that may only be decided when the votes are counted.